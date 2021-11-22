Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
- IHOP
- Waffle House
- Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Golden Corral (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Bobs Evans (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Applebee's (4 to 10 p.m.)
- Hooters (4 to 10 p.m.)
- The Dive Bar (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- TGI Fridays (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Truman's Bar and Grill (2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.)
- 11Eleven (Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.)
- Glenn's Café (Three-course dinner starting at noon)
Stores open on Thanksgiving
- Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Hy-Vee (6 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Walgreens (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Gerbes (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Moser's Foods (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Hong Kong Market (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Dollar Tree (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Free Thanksgiving Meals
Building Community Bridges
Building Community Bridges will give away ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal. One turkey or ham will be given out per household.
Food will be distributed Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 213 East Ashley Street, Jefferson City.
Everybody Eats Thanksgiving hot meal
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Columbia Senior Activity Center. 1121 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia
Immaculate Conception Community Meal
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 1208 E. McCarty Street, Jefferson City
The Salvation Army - Jefferson City
- Thursday, Nov. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 927 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City