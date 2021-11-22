Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. 

If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

  • IHOP
  • Waffle House
  • Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Golden Corral (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Bobs Evans (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Applebee's (4 to 10 p.m.)
  • Hooters (4 to 10 p.m.)
  • The Dive Bar (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • TGI Fridays (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Truman's Bar and Grill (2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.)
  • 11Eleven (Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.)
  • Glenn's Café (Three-course dinner starting at noon)

Stores open on Thanksgiving

  • Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Hy-Vee (6 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Walgreens (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Gerbes (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Moser's Foods (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Hong Kong Market (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Dollar Tree (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Free Thanksgiving Meals

Building Community Bridges

Building Community Bridges will give away ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal. One turkey or ham will be given out per household.

Food will be distributed Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 213 East Ashley Street, Jefferson City.

Everybody Eats Thanksgiving hot meal

  • Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Columbia Senior Activity Center. 1121 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia

Immaculate Conception Community Meal

  • Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 1208 E. McCarty Street, Jefferson City

The Salvation Army - Jefferson City

  • Thursday, Nov. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. 
  • The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 927 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.