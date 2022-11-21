Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
- Waffle House
- Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Golden Corral (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Bobs Evans (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Applebee's (4 to 10 p.m.)
- Hooters (4 to 12 a.m.)
- The Dive Bar (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) (offering a smoked turkey dinner)
- TGI Fridays (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Truman's Bar and Grill (2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.)
- 11Eleven (breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.)
- Glenn's Café (Three-course dinner starting at noon)
Stores open on Thanksgiving
- Big Lots (6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)
- Walgreens (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Gerbes (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Moser's Foods (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Hong Kong Market (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Dollar Tree (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Bass Pro Shops (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Free meals
A Time to Give Thanks will offer a Thanksgiving hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at the Columbia Senior Activity Center, located at 1121 Business Loop 70 East, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Time to Give Thanks, formally known as Everybody Eats, was created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton. Powerhouse Community Development Corporation will host the event for the second year.
Papadoo's Soul Food will also offer a free Thanksgiving meal, with turkey, ham, mac and cheese, greens and dressing, according to the Columbia Missourian.
Plates will be available around 1:30 p.m. and will last until they run out of food. The restaurant will not be open, but food can be picked up at Papadoo's, located at 1301 Vandiver Drive, Suite E.
The Salvation Army's Harbor House will host a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at 602 North Ann Street. The home-cooked meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m.