COLUMBIA − The Broadway Diner in Columbia is partnering with PedNet Coalition and Bike, Walk, and Wheel Week to put on a Father's Day Family Fun Ride on Sunday.
Customers can walk on the MKT trail right across from Broadway Diner or any trail they would like and come to the diner after for some free food.
"We're doing hot dogs and chips and ice cream treats, canned sodas, waters and stuff like that," Dave Johnson, owner of Broadway Diner, said.
Johnson says he loves participating in this event.
"We love the idea and everything that PedNet stands for," Johnson said. "We believe a healthier community is one that everybody has access to trails and safe sidewalks and a good walk-able community."
Typically, the event takes place on Mother's Day but because of COVID and graduations, it was moved to Father's Day. Johnson is excited to see everyone this weekend and hopes many will come out to enjoy it this weekend.
"This is a great way to celebrate families and the trails," Johnson said.