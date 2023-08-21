COLUMBIA − We had a taste of fall during a few mornings over the last week. The heat, however, is in full effect as we head into a new work week. Temperatures will climb into the 90s each day this week, above-average for this time of August. Our average high temperatures typically sit in the upper 80s.
After the tease of fall weather, are you ready for the fall season?
WHEN DO WE SEE OUR LAST 90S OF THE SEASON?
90s are still possible into September, it has happened before and could happen again. Our latest 90° day on record in Columbia in recent years was Oct. 17, 2016. On average, however, our last 90° day is typically around Sept. 11.
WHEN CAN WE EXPECT FALL WEATHER TO RETURN?
Our average high temperatures will drop from the 80s in August to the 70s in September. Our average last 80° day is typically September 16. Our last 75° day is typically Sept. 29. Our high temperatures don’t drop to 70° until Oct. 12!
WHEN IS THE FIRST DAY OF FALL?
The autumnal equinox is Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 1:50 a.m. CDT.
WHEN WILL LEAVES CHANGE COLOR?
One aspect of the fall season most people look forward to is fall colors. Typically, peak fall foliage starts in northern Missouri in the middle of October. In Columbia and Jefferson City, peak fall foliage occurs in late October.