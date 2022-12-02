No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year.
The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall.
The public is invited to see the display for 12 twinkling nights in December, with their full holiday event schedule available here.
The new location was necessary because Logboat is in the process of doubling the size of its current facility.
Due to construction, the light display will be hosted at Rose Music Hall this year. The doors open for the lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The address is 1013 Park Avenue.
The lighting ceremony will include special guest appearances by Santa Claus and Truman the Tiger. Over 20 local vendors will be present for the Holiday Market, says Rose Music Hall on Instagram.
Although Logboat can’t host the light display this year, the two companies keep a tight relationship. Their taproom is decked out in lights with the help of Candy Cane Crib. Logboat also served drinks for the lighting crew while they prepared the holiday display for Rose Music Hall.
“All plans come together at @logboatbrewing!!” says Candy Cane Crib on Instagram, where the group shares many photos of their meetings at the brewery.
The relationship is an example of how Logboat, a company founded by a group of friends, has built community while building its business. Logboat has been serving beers to Columbia since 2013 and has expanded to 52 more Missouri counties over the past nine years. In August 2020, the team behind Logboat created Waves Cider Co.
Nick Hardy is the manager of training and sales at Logboat and Waves. When training new team members, his role includes boosting the relationships between brewers while educating them about the production process.
In Logboat’s beer and cider schools, Hardy implements a laidback training technique.
He strives to keep employees up to date with new products and brewing processes. As a team, they experiment with new flavors and deepen their passion for brewing.
At Logboat, they are more than just coworkers; these brewers are like family. For Hardy, moving back to Columbia to return to brewing with his best friends was an easy decision.
“I got a phone call in the middle of the afternoon,” says Hardy, who after working at Logboat had moved to Colorado. “I just left my job as a general manager for a restaurant in the arts district of Denver.”
The call came from Josh Rein. Rein is the head brewer at Logboat and Waves. He played a fundamental role in the creation of Logboat by sourcing its very first fermentation tanks.
Once Hardy made his return to Columbia, the two worked together to develop the Waves Cider brand. With their combined experience in brewing, expanding to cider was their next goal to accomplish.
“Here at Waves, I'm very much hands on in the production of all the cider, from Apple harvesting, to pressing to fermentation, filtering, packaging,” Rein says, “it's myself and Nick doing all that work.”
Dave Samorian oversees outreach for the two companies. He works to integrate Logboat and Waves into the Columbia community through partnering with other local businesses and hosting a variety of events for the public, including the Candy Cane Crib.
At this year’s Roots N Blues Festival, the brewery unveiled a marketing innovation: “Logboat Land,” an area where customers could shop and taste test. The idea was to teach customers about Logboat’s products so they can shop through a more educated lens.
“We were able to give attendees of the festival samples of our products of Logboat and Waves, talk to them about the products, and then be able to have them go to the draft truck next door to purchase something,” Samorian says.
The employees at Waves and Logboat cherish their role of creating friendships throughout the Columbia community.
“When they gather to socialize, and chit chat about the world or their lives and make friends,” says Rein, “you know, a beer or cider or something is usually part of those conversations.”