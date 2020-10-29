GLASGOW — Almost four years after the death of Kenneth Suttner, his mother Angela Suttner released a book of his life and how the family is moving forward in their healing process.
The memoir, “Where the Trail Ends”, shares Kenneth 'Kenny’s' legacy, the family’s legal battles and phases of grief.
“The process of going through grief, getting through grief, living with grief — I say it in the book, it's part of you. It's never going to go away. I wanted it to be out there by Kenny's fourth 'angelversary'. I thought it was time for people to know him for who he was, not just what happened to him,” Angela said.
On Dec. 21, 2016, Kenny shot himself with his father’s gun after enduring years of bullying at school and cyberbullying from co-workers.
Investigators confirmed bullying was a cause of his death. The family settled out of court with Glasgow School District and Dairy Queen where Kenny was employed. Last year, the restaurant’s manager pled guilty to third-degree assault.
“Before we lost Kenny, I can't think of one time that I thought to myself that he would harm himself," Angela said. "Looking back after some time now, I've been able to pinpoint some things that if I would have paid a little bit more attention to other than just being a normal teenager."
Sharing Kenny’s story and helping other families in similar situations is helping her heal, but his mother still questions why it went that far.
“I just feel like there's still something that we still don't know. And that may be just a mother grasping at any answer. It's very hard when you lose someone to suicide because even though they leave you notes, again, he did. There was no answer.”
Over the years, Angela received apologies from students and the manager from his job who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
“I don't have it in me to hate, be mean back or want revenge — things that people seek, when they lost somebody. Kenny wouldn't want that, he wouldn't want that at all.”
Angela Suttner wanted people to know the humorous, family-oriented, 17-year-old they called the “Gentle Giant.”
“He was so tall, but his hugs were so gentle. So big, but yet so gentle.”
“Kenny was fun and extremely funny. If he was laughing, you're gonna laugh. He was so curious all the time when he was little. Just like in the movies, A Christmas Story, which was one of his favorite movies. Kids sticks his tongue to the flagpole. He had to try it. And, of course, it worked.”
Kenny’s mother said she’s proud that her son’s story is encouraging schools to tighten up bullying policies.
Since her youngest son, Logan, attends high school in the Glasgow District. She said she's building trust with the school, so they can continue to enforce stricter policies on bullying.
Angela said the district has made significant progress since Kenny’s death.
“They've come a long way,” she said.
Angela said parents with children who are bullied need to get everything in writing.
“You want that paper trail, you want that documentation.”
The Suttner’s connect with parents who lose their children to bullying. They also donate to suicide and bullying prevention organizations through a memorial fund in Kenny’s name.
“It's okay to feel like you're stepping on toes or rocking the boat or afraid to upset someone. All that doesn't matter. Speak as loud as you can for your child. There's nothing that is more important.”