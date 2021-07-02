MID-MISSOURI — This Fourth of July might look a bit different.
No, not because of the pandemic. It's because the city of Columbia has decided to celebrate not only Independence Day, but the city's bicentennial through weekend festivities.
KOMU 8 compiled a list of happenings in Columbia and around mid-Missouri to celebrate both occasions this holiday weekend.
COLUMBIA
CoMo 200 Celebration: Activities, exhibits, history tours and live music will all be apart of this celebration of Independence Day and Columbia's bicentennial.
The event will feature family-friendly entertainment including food trucks and children's activities.
July 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Flat Branch Park
Red, White & Bluegrass: Rose Music Hall hosts bluegrass bands Old Salt Union and One Way Traffic at this free concert event. All ages are welcome to attend.
July 4, doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m., Rose Music Hall
The Bel Airs: Cooper's Landing features rock band The Bel Airs, with brothers Dick and Dave Pruitt on bass and electric guitars with Micheal Cherry on drums, at this live music event.
July 4, 6-9 p.m., Cooper's Landing Campgrounds & Marina
Fire in the Sky: The CoMo 200 celebration concludes with the Fire in the Sky firework display. Fireworks will be shot off from the American Legion Park, but that area will be closed off to the public.
The public is encouraged to watch from other locations with open skies. The show will be choreographed to music on KBXR 102.3.
July 4, 9:15 p.m. various locations
JEFFERSON CITY
Salute to America: Jefferson City celebrates both Independence Day and Missouri's bicentennial with this weekend-long festival. A carnival, a parade, a classic car show, an axe-throwing competition, pageants and live entertainment will all be apart of the capital city's giant event.
For more information on specific events and their times visit the Salute to America website.
July 2-4, downtown Jefferson City
Red, White and Boom Fireworks: Event-goers can witness the firework spectacle at the state's capital. Viewing will be available on the north lawn of the Capitol building.
Tune into Nash 100 to hear the accompanying music with the firework display.
July 4, 9:45 p.m., north capital lawn
FULTON
Fourth of July Fish Fry: The Fulton VFW Post 2657 hosts a fish fry to raise money for the city's annual firework display. Donations of $10 are encouraged. All proceeds will go directly to the Fulton Country Club, which will host the event.
Fireworks can be seen later that night around 9 p.m. from various locations.
July 4, 2:30 p.m., Fulton VFW Post 2657
MOBERLY
4th of July Extravaganza: The seventh annual Moberly 4th of July Extravaganza features food, music and fireworks. Families are encouraged to attend the affair.
July 4, 3 to 11 p.m., Howard Hils Athletic Complex
BOONVILLE
Fourth of July Celebration: Boonville celebrates Independence Day with the city's firework display on the Cooper County Youth Fair Grounds.
July 4, dusk, Cooper County Youth Fairgrounds
MEXICO
Fourth of July Celebration: Mexico will celebrate with fireworks on Saturday and Sunday at two locations.
July 3, dusk, Garfield Park
July 4, dusk, Optimist Ball Fields
MACON
Fourth of July Celebration: The Macon County Chamber of Commerce and City of Macon will sponsor will fireworks on Sunday evening. More information can be found here.
July 4, 9 p.m., Macon County Fairgrounds
ELDON
Fourth of July Celebration: Eldon Parks and Recreation will host a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks on Sunday evening. It will also have a free swim at the Aquatic Center from noon to 4 p.m. Eldon Air Park opens at 4 p.m. with food trucks, crafts, a petting zoo and live entertainment. More information can be found here.
July 4, dark, Eldon Air Park
HOLTS SUMMIT
Firework Festival: Holts Summit will hold its annual Firework Festival on Friday evening. Food, fun and fireworks -- plus, a classic car show will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Usual Suspects will also play in the evening. More information can be found online.
July 2, 5 p.m., Greenway Park
LAKE OF THE OZARKS
Fireworks shows:
Captain Ron's Bar & Grill will have a fireworks show at dusk on Friday night. There is limited parking available at Captain Ron's. Spectators on the water should park their boats around the 34.5 mile marker.
July 2, 9:15 p.m., Captain Ron's Bar & Grill
Bear Bottom Resort will have a fireworks show and live music from Nashville Fiddle Dickers Saturday and Sunday night. Spectators on the water should park their boat around the 38 mile marker.
July 3 & 4, Bear Bottom Resort
The Wet Spot Bar & Grill
The Wet Spot Bar & Grill will have a fireworks Saturday night at 9 p.m. People watching on the water should park their boat near the 59.5 mile marker.
July 3, 9 p.m., Wet Spot Bar & Grill