CHARITON COUNTY − The widow of a dump truck driver who was killed in Monday's Amtrak train derailment has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Attorneys for Erin Barton, widow to Billy Barton II, filed the suit Wednesday in Chariton County Circuit Court.
It names a Burlington Northern Santa Fe supervisor, or the roadmaster responsible for that part of the track, and Chariton County as defendants in the lawsuit.
Billy Barton II, 53, was driving a dump truck around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he crossed over an uncontrolled railroad crossing. An Amtrak Southwest Chief train on its way to Chicago struck the truck, and Billy Barton II was pronounced dead at the scene. Three train passengers were also killed.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the train was traveling 87 miles per hour at the time of impact, in a 90-mile-per-hour zone.
The lawsuit alleges negligence against BNSF supervisor Mariano Rodriguez, saying he is responsible for the safety and proper inspection of the crossing.
The suit says the crossing had impaired "sight triangles" and an "excessively small crossing angle where the road and the tracks intersect." It also says the crossing had sloped approaches and vegetation that blocked the view of oncoming trains.
"These conditions at the crossing created an ultra-hazardous crossing," the lawsuit alleges. "These conditions had existed for years before June 27, 2022."
Attorneys for Erin Barton say the road was in "dangerous condition" and allege that Chariton County Road Authority should have known and taken action about it.
Multiple community members and county leaders have spoken about the crossing, calling it "especially dangerous for those driving heavy, slow farm equipment." The NTSB also said it has recommended actions such as closing passive crossings or adding gates, bells and other upgrades for years.
More than 150 people were injured as a result of the train derailment.