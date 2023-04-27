COLUMBIA − Employees of a Columbia construction supply company returned to work Thursday after an eight-day strike.
Wildcat Materials employees, who are members of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 955, voted unanimously to ratify their contract Thursday morning, according to a news release.
Employees went on strike April 17, citing substandard wages, expensive insurance and long hours.
According to the release, Wildcat Materials first offered 3% wage increases every year for three years. After the strike, Wildcat Materials offered a 10% wage increase for 2023, and 3% increases for 2024 and 2025.
“This drastic increase in wages, after only eight days of striking, proves what we have known all along,” Local 955 Union representative Andrew Hutchinson said. “Wildcat always had the money to pay these workers– it just took workers and community members standing together and demanding fair wages for fair work.”
Drew Amidei, Mid-Missouri Jobs with Justice organizer, said the union members took to the street with picket lines, made calls to management, sent more than five dozen emails to Wildcat Inc. and its parent corporation and more.
"We are proud to see our collective efforts pay off and Wildcat Management Inc. bosses finally negotiated in good faith," Amidei said. "When we come together, we win.”