FULTON − William Woods University will return to in-person commencement ceremonies April 30 for the first time in three years.
There will be an undergraduate ceremony at 10 a.m. and a graduate ceremony at 2 p.m., with no restrictions on who can attend, seating or mask mandates.
President Dr. Jeremy Moreland will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies, which will take place in McNutt Auditorium.
Approximately 300 students will attend the ceremonies. Both will be streamed to the public on the university's website.