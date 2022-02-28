William Woods student receives academic extension as she reports in Kyiv

FULTON − William Woods University has placed all of its student's academic responsibilities on hold as she reports on Russia's invasion while stationed in Ukraine's capital city.
Asami Terajima is a student at WWU but is currently working as a reporter for The Kyiv Independent. On Saturday, Terajima tweeted her frustrations she had with WWU. She said the university refused to re-extend her academic deadlines, as it would be "against the university protocols.”
I am currently in #Kyiv, reporting #Russia's war 24/7 for @KyivIndependent while also completing my degrees for university in the U.S. Despite being a straight-A student, my university refused to re-extend the deadline, saying that it would be against "the university protocols.”— Asami Terajima (@AsamiTerajima) February 26, 2022
“The directors and professors told me that I had the chance to drop my courses a month ago when I asked about what would happen to me as a university student if Russia were to launch an all-out war against Ukraine (WHICH IS HAPPENING NOW),” Terajima tweeted.
Terajima said the university's policies were unreasonable and ended the tweet by asking the university what it thinks about this situation.
“It’s unreasonable that my university is demanding me to do my homework when there is an all-out war happening in my country and fightings taking place in and around the city. Hey @WilliamWoodsU, what do you think?” Terajima asked.
Terajima's tweets picked up international attention and so far has received more than 8,000 retweets and 50,000 'likes.' Co-workers of Terajima and others on Twitter shared her story and expressed their disappointment with WWU.
A few hours later, William Woods University President Jeremy Moreland replied to Terajima's tweets. Moreland said effective immediately, all of Terajima's academic responsibilities were put on hold. He reassured Terajima that he personally froze any timelines.
@AsamiTerajima - thanks for reaching out and your work! Immediately placed any academic requirements on hold. Safety is priority. When at a time/place where it makes sense for you to focus on studies, we will review a plan for your continued success, building on your great work.— Jeremy Moreland (@JeremyLMoreland) February 26, 2022
"Safety is priority. When at a time/place where it makes sense for you to focus on studies, we will review a plan for your continued success, building on your great work," Moreland tweeted.
On Monday, Terajima told KOMU 8 that before she was able to get the extension, she felt very stressed.
"I felt very stressed, more stressed than I was already because of the war," Terajima said. "Considering I was in the final weeks of my classes with so many assignments and many final exams I would have to study for, and quizzes. I was really stressed because I knew I had to work everyday."
Terajima said she is very glad she spoke up.
"The president of the university emailed me a couple hours later saying that his priority is my safety, and he would give me indefinite deadlines for my assignments, which is good because now I do not have to worry about my assignments, I can focus on reporting," Terajima said.
KOMU 8 News reached out to WWU on Monday. The university responded with a statement from President Moreland.
“At William Woods, the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. The University is proud that one its own students, Asami Terajima, has chosen to serve on the ground documenting Ukraine’s heroic fight for freedom. As William Woods President, I have personally assured Asami that the University is placing all of her academic responsibilities and requirements on hold immediately, and for the foreseeable future, and that the only thing she should be concerned with at the present time is her safety and security.”
Back on Twitter, Terajima thanked WWU for extending her homework deadlines and said she will try to stay connected with her professors.
@WilliamWoodsU extended the deadlines for all of my homework indefinitely. I thank everyone for the support and will continue delivering the latest news on-ground for @KyivIndependent – stay tuned. https://t.co/b0P806I2KQ— Asami Terajima (@AsamiTerajima) February 27, 2022