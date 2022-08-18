FULTON - William Woods University announced Thursday the university is projecting a 40% increase in new students for the fall semester.
The university said 269 new students are set to begin classes on Monday, Aug. 22. This is an increase of 78 students from last year's total.
William Woods said the first-day count is the biggest since 2017, which is a 10% increase of the on-campus population.
Dr. Jeremy Moreland, president of William Woods, said he is excited to welcome the new students to campus.
"It is clear that the student-centered, professions-oriented, personal college experience we offer at The Woods continues to resonate with prospective students and their families, even at a time when many other institutions are facing enrollment challenges," Moreland said.
The university also said the Equestrian Science Department will have an increase in students of 77% for the fall.
Biology majors have gone up 56% and education majors have gone up 41%.
The university also said the number of new students enrolling could go up in the next week.
The university will allow people to enroll until Friday, Aug. 26.