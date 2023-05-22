FULTON − After 153 years as a university, William Woods announced Monday it will add men's football and women's flag football programs as sponsored sports.
At a press conference Monday, WWU President Jeremy Moreland announced the additional of the two programs to its athletic department. Moreland said the announcement has been in the works for a long time. He said he believes this will completely enhance the campus experience of students at WWU.
"Students are at the center of this decision. Football is going to build on what is already great about William Woods University," Moreland said. "We have a vibrant campus experience. We have so many student-athletes. Football is going to build upon what we already are, and it's going to bring more life to campus."
JUST IN — William Woods University has announced it will be adding not one, but two football teams. It will be adding a Men’s Football Team, as well as Women’s Flag Football. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NcDKx65ocN— Eric Lovelace (@lovelaceEricR) May 22, 2023
Steve Wilson, WWU's director of athletics, believes the timing makes sense because of the current rate of growth at the university, as well as resources and recruiting.
"We feel like the time is right in terms of our growth pattern at the institution. We've added five sports recently, and these two [sports] will be phenomenal for us," Wilson said.
WWU has opened up for bids to enhance its facilities. Their plan includes laying turf on its current soccer field to play games on. Wilson said the plan for seating and the stadium structure has not yet been determined, but the university will be ready to go in fall of 2024.
Community pride is an important part of this decision. Wilson believes this will help bring the small surrounding community together.
"Our number one goal is local pride," Wilson said. "The root of any small college football team needs to be what is surrounding it, and that is your local community. It starts right here in Fulton, and it will expand throughout mid-Missouri."
Administrators believe this decision will also help local small businesses. People will come to town for games and eat at local restaurants.
Women's flag football is growing at an incredible pace. WWU will be behind the curve in adding flag football, as there are already over 15 NAIA teams with flag football programs. Wilson believes the two sports will go hand in hand.
"You don't add one without the other at this point. I have been personally invested in NAIA women's flag football, and it's time. It's just time," Wilson said.
The men's inaugural season will take place the fall of 2024, while the women's will be during the 2025-2026 school year. National searches for both head coaches are underway, and recruitment for the two new sports will begin immediately.
WWU is currently in the American Midwest Conference (AMC), but that conference does not have football. Wilson said the university is committed to the conference and that there are no plans to leave the AMC as the Owls’ primary conference.