FULTON - William Woods University inaugurated its first new president in over three decades. Jeremy Moreland is the 13th president in the university’s 152 year history.
President Moreland said he's ready to tackle big challenges, such as enrollment.
"I think every independent college or university is facing a challenge these days,” Moreland said. “How we're addressing that challenge is we're making sure that we're staying true to our mission.”
William Woods University has a total enrollment of 2,153 students, but only about 39% of students are enrolled full-time. Moreland said he hopes to change that.
“We're really focused on growing our graduate offerings,” Moreland said. “Also, we recently announced a terrific partnership that we have with the Moberly Area Community College.”
This partnership allows MACC students to bring their two years of experience with their associate's degrees to WWU to finish their bachelors degree. Moreland said this opportunity began earlier in 2022.
However, Moreland said growth for the sake of growth is “like a cancer cell.” He said it’s more important to listen to students and their “evolving” needs.
“Part of that is helping students who need to go part time,” Moreland said.
Since October, Moreland has added 7 new academic degree programs and three new athletic programs.
Dr. Moreland was officially appointed as WWU president on September 21, 2021. However, his inauguration was not until April 2022 before the university’s Alumni Weekend. He’s using the event to look towards the future.
“Our plan to find ways to grow William Woods University is to make sure that we're clear about who we are,” Moreland said.
President Moreland joined WWU from St. Thomas University, a private university of 5,500 students in Miami, Florida. His predecessor, Dr. Janae Barnett, retired after 31 years as president of WWU.