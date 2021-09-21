FULTON - The William Woods Board of Trustees has named Dr. Jeremy L. Moreland as the institution's 13th president.
Moreland is the current provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida.
He will succeed Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett, who announced her transition earlier this year after 31 years as president.
“An outstanding and visionary leader, Dr. Moreland understands and appreciates the value of professions-based, student-oriented universities like William Woods, having devoted his impressive career to the success and inclusion of all students, progressive education and scholarship," Board of Trustees Chair Romaine Seguin said in a news release.
William Woods selected Moreland as the next president of the school after a nationwide search. He has over 23 years in higher education leadership.
“Becoming president of William Woods University is without a doubt the pinnacle of my professional career. I will advocate tirelessly on behalf of our exceptional institution and seek to achieve excellence in everything we do, to make sure our great University realizes its full potential," Moreland said.