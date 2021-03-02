FULTON - William Woods University President Jahnae H. Barnett says she is stepping down after more than 30 years in the role.
In a news release, the university says Barnett will step down at the end of December, 2021.
“Being a university president brings with it many challenging decisions. Today, I announce the toughest decision I have ever made at this institution,” said Barnett. “After 30 years as president of William Woods, I have decided it is time to pass the gavel.”
The university says it will put together a presidential search committee in the next few days.
Barnett is the longest-serving president in university history, and the first female president at the university. She is also the longest-serving female president at a four-year college or university in Missouri history.
Barnett was appointed in the role in 1990. She joined the university in 1973.