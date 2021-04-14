FULTON - William Woods University announced plans for in-person commencement ceremonies during the weekend of May 1, 2021.
WWU will host seven graduation ceremonies to follow social distancing and health guidelines. The ceremonies will take place inside at McNutt Auditorium. Each graduate is allowed to have two guests to attend.
The three undergraduate ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The four graduate ceremonies will happen on Sunday, May 2, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The commencement ceremonies will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Masks and socially distanced seating in the auditorium will be required.
Various WWU professors and faculty will be delivering undergraduate and graduate commencement speeches at WWU. The university's president expressed excitement in an emailed press release.
"The determination, discipline and flexibility of our entire campus community have made it possible for us to withstand this year of health and and safety challenges; our 2021 commencement ceremonies are a culmination of those extraordinary efforts," President Barnett said.
The university's Ivy Ceremony will begin festivities on campus on Friday, April 30.