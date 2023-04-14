FULTON - William Woods University hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday for what the university calls its new "cutting edge" Center for Equine Medicine.
The building is set to house a new clinical facility for the care of the University’s horses and for the education of WWU students studying both Biology/Pre-Veterinary and Equestrian Studies.
The opening of the 8,700 square foot facility expands the medical procedures staff can perform while also exposing students to the best practices in Veterinary Medicine and equine care, according to a press release from the university.
President Dr. Jeremy Moreland joined local and university leaders at the event. Moreland called the move an impressive asset to the school's curriculum.
“This new facility will provide a unique opportunity for our students to participate in a hands-on classroom environment that will enhance their education. We are grateful for the friends of William Woods who made this day possible,” President Moreland said.
The new Center for Equine Medicine will include a full-time doctor of veterinary medicine, a 17-acre property ideally suited for equine research, classroom space, as well as an indoor riding facility and new horse stalls.
The new $1.7 million facility, located a half-mile from the WWU campus in Fulton, was funded by private donors, led by longtime donor Theresa Vonderschmitt.
“This incredibly generous donation allowed us realize our vision of providing the veterinary and lab equipment that will be used to treat our horses and teach our students at the Center,” said Paul Schiltz, University veterinarian and associate professor in the WWU School of Equestrian Studies.
“The Center for Equine Medicine will set William Woods University apart as the primary institution for prospective students who want to study biology, pre-medicine and equestrian.”