FULTON − William Woods University is set to welcome its largest class of incoming undergraduates in its history when classes start Monday.
Four hundred fifty-six new undergrads make 2023 the largest incoming class to enroll at the university, according to a news release from the university.
“We are thrilled to welcome another outstanding class of new students to The Woods, the largest in the history of the University” President Dr. Jeremy Moreland said. “Our mission of providing a student-centered, professions-oriented, personal college experience here at William Woods, continues to resonate in a big way with both prospective students and their families.”
The numbers may grow as new enrollees to WWU will be accepted up until the end of the first week of classes, Friday, Aug. 25, according to the release.
Just under 300 new students will begin their orientation Thursday on campus while 158 new students enrolled online will join remotely.
The incoming class welcomes students from 18 nations and 33 U.S. states.
“At William Woods, we are committed to meeting the educational needs of both the traditional, on-campus student and the working professional who wants to finish their degree or further their career online, a mission that is critical for higher education in 2023,” Moreland said.
WWU says its growth in enrollment may be thanks to new investments in initiatives both inside and outside the classroom.
In the past year, WWU has increased its academic offerings and increased its online offerings for working professionals with the creation of William Woods global. The school also added seven new intercollegiate sports, including men's football and women's flag football.