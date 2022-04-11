COLUMBIA - Tuesday marks 50 years since the creation of Title IX which prevents discrimination on the basis of sex.
On the same day, Women's Intersport Network (WIN), which celebrates the participation of women in athletics, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
"We're excited to be able to get together and to get together in person," Sarah Reesman, one of the board directors said. "Last year was virtual and it was a great event but we always prefer to be in-person."
NFL coach Katie Sowers will speak at the luncheon. She was the first openly gay and first female coach in Super Bowl history.
"She just represents how far females have come," Wendy Spratt, another board member said. "To see a female coaching in the NFL, it's just huge. Katie just represents all the progress that we've made and it's really important to have a speaker like that."
WIN started 25 years ago, but it originally started as Females and Sports Together (FAST Women) and then it changed to Females and Sports Today.
Originally, the group wanted to just bring awareness to women in sports and to increase attendance to women's sports games.
FAST then decided to partner with the WIN for Kansas City and rename it WIN Columbia. The main goal was to recognize women at the luncheon.
"I think what we want to do is keep building on this," Reesman said. "Just making sure that the girls and women in our community who deserve that recognition continue to receive that."
The board members said they want to keep recognizing and supporting women in sports, especially those at a local level.
"Looking at the young women and girls that are being recognized tomorrow and seeing what they're doing and recognizing what they're doing," Reesman said "They may not be world champions or maybe winning anything but they're doing it and out there working hard and they deserve to be recognized as well."
Reesman said she thinks Columbia has a growing sports presence. The board members said they want to recognize the group of female athletes in Columbia.
"So we hope in our small way maybe we can generate even more recognition especially in the girls and women side to bring even more to Columbia," Reesman said.
The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. at Columbia College's Southwell Complex. Tickets should have been purchased before last Thursday. The group expects around 500 people to attend.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of WIN's luncheon.