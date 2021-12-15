Windy weather brings Christmas efforts to a halt

COLUMBIA - Columbia is experiencing the warmest Dec. 15 on record since 1890, along with strong winds.
Officials warn these winds are strong enough to displace holiday decorations.
The Awesome Inflatables house, located in Columbia, has a yard filled with Christmas decorations, but these fun inflatables do not favor this windy weather.
"If the wind is really high, we'll maybe just turn them off completely," Awesome Inflatables homeowner Tiffany Hughes said.
This is not the first time Hughes has experienced winds like this while her decorations are up.
"It is not uncommon for us to have a windy day or two," Hughes said.
She said every inflatable has multiple heavy duty steaks attached to rope to keep the inflatables down. Hughes estimates there is around 300 strings to keep the decorations in place.
Hughes said the inflatables will not be blown up Wednesday night but the yard will be festive again Thursday night.