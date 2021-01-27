Due to inclement weather, KOMU 8 will be updating all traffic reports here throughout the day.
11:10 a.m.: MU closes top floor of parking garages
The University of Missouri has closed the top floor of all parking garages due to winter weather.
Mizzou parking says to park down one level where your permit is assigned.
10:30 a.m.: Columbia Police Department implements delayed crash report protocol
CPD is using a delayed crash report protocol on Wednesday for traffic collisions. Columbia Police announced on Twitter the protocol is in place due to a high volume of weather related crashes.
CPD requests if you are involved in a minor vehicle crash with no injuries to report the collision online. If there are injuries, drivers are advised to call 911.
The report form can be found here.
9 a.m.: City of Columbia crews continue winter weather response
The City of Columbia implemented a 25-person crew Wednesday at 7 a.m. to continue the winter weather response. The crews replaced the overnight shift workers.
Slickness on the roads is expected throughout the day with the potential of refreeze happening this evening. Crews are focusing on first, second and third priority routes. The routes can be found here.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and closely monitor the road conditions.