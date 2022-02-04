MID-MISSOURI - As the winter storm and cold weather have kept many Missouri residents in their homes the past two days, public works road crews have been out keeping the roads safe. Roads throughout mid-Missouri are maintained by different entities varying from the city, county and state.
KOMU 8 News checked in with departments ranging from state highway patrol to public works to find out what their preparation for this winter weather event was like.
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL (MSHP)
Lt. Eric Brown said it's been a busy couple of days. Brown said his team has been working 12-hour shifts to make sure they have troopers out 24 hours a day to respond to any emergency. He said because a lot of the public chose to stay home due to the weather, this reduced the number of crashes, as well as the risk to first responders.
Around the state, since midnight on Feb. 2, as of 2 p.m. Feb. 3, MSHP responded to:
- 2,679 calls for service
- 1,578 stranded motorists
- 556 crashes (35 injuries, 1 fatality)
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (MoDOT)
For MoDOT, the past two days have been hectic. Central District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer said this is the largest storm they have seen in several years, and for much of their new staff, this was their first experience with a storm of this magnitude.
MoDOT echoed what MSHP had to say about drivers staying home and said that they are lucky because it allowed their workers to do their job without worrying about other motorists and their safety.
Shafer said MODOT began preparing on Jan. 28 as this had the potential to be a "very complex storm."
MoDOT began the season with 1,500 trucks statewide. For this particular winter storm, MoDOT plowed more than 800,000 miles and used over 12,700 tons of salt. Shafer said when everything is cleaned up and the roads are back to normal, he expects to see that they have plowed well past 1 million miles.
Due to vacancies and COVID-19, MoDOT is short staffed and had to park some trucks. Shafer said all staff involved worked long hours.
Shafer wanted to emphasize that while the snow has stopped, it does not mean the roads are back to normal. He said because road salt loses effectiveness below 20 degrees, and because they're short staffed, it has taken longer to get to the roads. Shafer said while it may take longer to do the job, the job will get done.
COLE COUNTY
In Cole County, crews also have been working long hours. According to the Public Works Director, Eric Landwehr, crews came in at midnight on Feb. 2 and worked until 6 p.m.
Landwehr said a small crew came that night to substitute drivers and were then replaced at 4 a.m. by the regular crew who again worked through the day.
Cole County has 23 trucks and four motor graders, with a few spare if needed. The teams started on paved roads with the trucks and eventually moved to gravel roads with the motor graders. Landwehr said teams will continue working through Friday in the hopes to have a full weekend.
Cole County began the season with 5,000 tons of salt and have used about 1,000 in the past few weeks due to ice storms. Landwehr said generally for a storm like this, depending how it hits, departments can "easily use" up to 1,000 tons of salt.
COLUMBIA
Columbia Public Works is responsible for road management on 1,418 lane miles of designated city-maintained streets. This includes 691 miles of first, second and third priority routes and 1,100 cul-de-sacs. You can find the city priority route viewer here.
According to the city's website for snow management policies, priority routes are plowed and treated 24 hours per day as needed during a winter weather event while other routes are plowed and treated to a passable condition during business hours.
Columbia's salt dome has capacity for 5,000 tons of salt which is what they began the season with in October. The city says December and January were pretty light. While this was an extreme winter weather event, they will not have salt usage numbers until after the event is over.