COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Team is tracking about one to three inches of snow in Columbia and Jefferson City early Friday morning.
KOMU 8 reached out to several mid-Missouri school districts and heard back from Jefferson City, Columbia, Moberly and Southern Boone. None of them anticipate tomorrow's conditions to call for a snow day.
Christopher Felmlee, superintendent of Southern Boone District Schools, said even though his district is fully capable of pivoting online when needed, kids need time to be kids.
"If we have severe weather and we go beyond the six days that schools build into their calendar, I could see that as being an option. But at the same time, kids grow up quick, and snow days are important," he said.
Felmlee said people in the office have put letters on his door this week asking for a snow day, but he doesn't see on fitting in with Friday's forecast.
"I don't foresee it... Our buses will be just fine. Ice is another issue, but I haven't heard ice in the forecast yet. I really don't expect any major concerns," he said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation's District Maintenance Engineer said winds will be high and visibility low.
"If a person needs to go somewhere tomorrow, just give [yourself] a little extra time," Jason Shafer said. "If you don't have to go, I'd encourage you not to."
He also said to give MoDOT plow trucks plenty of space because they have a lot of blind spots and don't stope very rapidly.