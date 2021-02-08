COLUMBIA - When it comes to weather, preparation is the name of the game. As freezing temperatures moved their way across mid-Missouri over the weekend, road maintenance agencies around the state prepared for challenging road conditions.
At the end of January, KOMU 8 took a look at seven locations across mid-Missouri to find out what their winter weather preparation looks like, and how much of their materials have been used this season.
On Monday, KOMU 8 caught up with those agencies to see how last weekend’s winter weather event affected them, and what preparation looked like.
COLE COUNTY
In Cole County, crews cover 472 miles of road, with 315 miles of that being paved roads, and 157 miles being gravel. When KOMU 8 last spoke to Road Superintendent Bryan Boyce, he explained that forecasting and communication are some of the most crucial aspects to keeping roads safe. Boyce echoed that same message Monday.
After receiving the forecast for last weekend’s weather event, road crews began pretreating on Saturday. While he described this weekend’s snow as dry and fluffy, he said that pretreating the roads created resistance for the snow to prevent freezing even before it started to fall.
In Cole County, their facilities can hold 4,500 tons of both salt, and salt and sand mix, but they keep 3,500 tons on hand per season. To date, Cole County Road and Bridge has used 700 tons of salt, about 20% of their expected allocation. Along with tons of salt, Cole County covers their 472 miles of road with 32 employees, 26 trucks, and 4 motor graders.
Just as he said last time, Boyce wanted to reiterate that no two storms are the same. When winter storms hit, agencies must get ahead, think of a plan of action, and become very resourceful.
“Not a single snowstorm is ever gonna be or react the same way as the last time,” Boyce said.
BOONE COUNTY
In Boone County, between 3,200-3,5000 tons of salt are kept in two locations. Boone County Road and Bridge covers 800+ miles of road with 40 drivers, 16 dump trucks, 5 one-ton trucks and 8 motor graders. Since the last winter weather event, Boone County Road and Bridge has used roughly around 400 tons of salt, accounting for about 12.5% of their total material allocation.
Reflecting on strategies for the weekend and Monday, Greg Edington, Boone County Director of Public Works said it all depended on accuracy of forecasts.
Just like forecasts, history also plays a large role in estimating material usage. According to Boone County, in 2019 the county spent $978,402 on winter weather costs, more than the previous six years.
In 2020, expenses dropped by about half, as they spent only $489,964.
CALLAWAY COUNTY
Callaway County covers 820 miles of road with 35 employees, 10 grader operators, nine truck drivers, five members of the bridge crew, four members of the road crew, one mechanic, and four mowers. While they may cover the same mileage as Boone, Callaway is only able to cover roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., leaving most routes uncovered from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.
KOMU 8 reached out to Callaway County for the previous story but they declined to comment. According to their website, “in no case is 24 hour a day coverage provided due to lower traffic volumes, limited resources and operator safety concerns.”
COLUMBIA
The City of Columbia has more than 1,350 miles of streets, of which 520 miles are priority routes, plowed 24 hours per day during a winter event. Columbia’s salt dome has a capacity of 5,000 tons of salt, which was full at the start of this season. On New Years Eve, the City of Columbia had used about 10% of allocated material, or 500 tons.
For Monday’s winter weather event, a 22-person crew reported at 9:30 a.m. to continue responding to winter weather. Crews are focusing on first, second and third priority routes.
MEXICO
Although mid-Missouri hasn’t received a large accumulation of snow, Mexico Director of Public Works Kensey Russell explained that sometimes long storms with small accumulations are worse.
“It’s like dying by a thousand knife cuts,” Russell said.
Mexico begins each year with around 150 tons of salt, using only half last season. To date this year, the city has used about 30 total tons, 20% of their yearly allocation. Compared to last year’s 75 ton usage though, Mexico has used about 40% of that.
The public works department has four trucks, four drivers, and one wide width motor grader for the airport.
MOBERLY
In Moberly, 12 trucks and nine workers cover the roads. Currently the city has 500 tons of straight salt mixed with geomelt (beet juice) and 500 tons of salt/sand mix in inventory, which puts them at near full capacity.
Moberly has used 150 tons of material for the most recent winter weather event. Compared to last year's totals of 941 tons of salt/sand mix used, in addition to the material they previously used, Moberly has now used 50% of all materials.
In regard to Monday's material requirements, Tom Sanders, Moberly Director of Public Works, said the department could put more down, but "when the temperature is down below 10 degrees and no sun to speak of, there is not much melting going on."
As mid-Missourians try to wait out the snow, road crews must do the same too.
“We will continue to push off loose material, but it’s a waiting game for temperature increase and sun to help us get rid of remaining material,” Sanders said.
MoDOT
For the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), they start each year with 130,000 tons of salt. As of last week, it had used 53,000 tons on the roads.
Becky Allmeroth, Chief Safety and Operations Officer for MoDOT, estimated that 15-20,000 tons were used over the weekend for the winter weather. In total, MoDOT has used between 53-56% of their salt allocation for the season.
Allmeroth said MoDOT “struggled” over the weekend because when snow started to melt on roadways when temperatures was so cold, it froze immediately.
“The difference between a storm where it’s 30 degrees and a storm where it’s 10 degrees, is that salt is only about 10% effective at that temperature,” Allmeroth said.
Over the weekend, roads didn’t receive much traffic, so MoDOT crews made about eight passes. Without cars, it is hard for the salt to activate on the roads.
MOTORISTS
Along with information about material usage and winter weather preparation, MoDOT offered up some advice for motorists. Allmeroth advised motorists to always make sure they are prepared for winter storms.
Whether it is heading to KOMU 8’s website or MoDOT’s traveler map, Allmeroth said the best thing to do in preparation for a winter storm is check the forecast.
Allmeroth said to ensure safety, drivers should make sure to plan your trip ahead of time, double or even triple commute time, check the weather, have good tires and windshield fluid, and buckle up with your phone down.