MID-MISSOURI- While Missouri residents continue to brace the winter season, agencies across the state have been preparing to keep roads safe since the summer.
Coordination and collaboration are crucial for preparing for winter weather.
KOMU 8 News looked at seven locations across mid-Missouri to find out what their winter weather preparation looks like, and how much of their materials have been used this season.
COLE COUNTY
In Cole County, the first line of defense starts with information.
According to Bryan Boyce, Road Superintendent, his department uses local news, broadcasts with long and short range forecasts, and other agencies to prepare for a winter storm.
Forecasts give officials the ability to know in advance when a storm may hit, and what the road, air and ground temperature will be. This ability allows crews to plan and know the treatment ahead of time.
There is a large collaboration between those who receive the forecasts and those who do the work. It’s an “all hands on deck” kind of approach when a storm hits, Boyce added. And when that storm hits, the decision for treatment is unique and situational.
Depending on air and ground temperatures, Cole County may pretreat bridges with beet juice, spread out pure salt, or even use a sand and salt mixture.
While some counties or cities may have a difficult time providing around the clock road treatment, Cole County has an on-call list of drivers ready to make roads safe. Although they haven’t had to use it yet this year, in previous years when winters hit hard, all resources had to be pulled as crews worked day after day, Boyce said.
In Cole County, their facilities can hold 4,500 tons of both salt, and salt and sand mix, but they keep 3,500 tons on hand per season. Cole County Road and Bridge covers 471 miles of road with 32 employees, 26 trucks, and four motor graders.
When winter storms hit, agencies must get ahead, think of a plan of action, and become very resourceful. “There are no two snow storms that are alike, history is our greatest tool in preparing for winter storms,” said Boyce.
BOONE COUNTY
In Boone County, preparation starts with their crews and making sure everyone is prepared and informed.
Greg Edington, Boone County Director of Public Works, says their department doesn't like to get more than a day ahead of a winter storm since things can change rapidly.
At the beginning of the winter season, agencies such as Boone County Road and Bridge met with a weather forecaster from Kansas City. According to Edington, much lower than normal snowfalls and much higher than normal temperatures were predicted for this season.
In Boone County, between 3,200 and 3,500 tons of salt are kept in two locations. Boone County Road and Bridge covers 800+ miles of road with 40 drivers, 16 dump trucks, five 1 ton trucks, and eight motor graders.
While they have more salt stored compared to other years because of surplus from last season, this season Boone County did their first and only road maintenance on New Years Eve and New Years Day.
CALLAWAY COUNTY
Callaway County covers 820 miles of road with 35 employees, 10 grader operators, nine truck drivers, five members of the bridge crew, four members of the road crew, one mechanic, and four mowers.
While they may cover the same mileage as Boone, Callaway is only able to cover roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., leaving most routes uncovered from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Callaway County, but they declined to comment.
According to their website, “In no case is 24 hour a day coverage provided due to lower traffic volumes, limited resources and operator safety concerns.”
COLUMBIA
The City of Columbia has more than 1,350 miles of streets, of which 520 miles are priority routes plowed 24 hours per day during a winter event.
“Each storm is different and tactics regarding response vary depending on conditions prior to, during and forecast conditions for after an event," according to the city’s public works department.
Columbia’s salt dome has a capacity of 5,000 tons of salt, which was full at the start of this season. Since the beginning of this winter season, the city has used about 10% of allocated material, or 500 tons.
MEXICO, MISSOURI
Mexico, like other cities, uses a wide variety of materials from granular salt, and salt brine, to a black sand mixture.
According to Kensey Russell, Director of Public Works for Mexico, the department begins each year with around 150 tons of salt, using only half last season.
To date this year, the city has only applied about 4 tons of solid salt to the streets so far. The public works department has four trucks, four drivers, and one wide width motor grader for the airport.
MOBERLY
In Moberly, 12 trucks and nine workers cover the roads keeping them treated with a sand/salt mixture, and geomelt, also known as a beet juice mixture.
For the first snow, it usually takes a bit of time to get up and running, but they are “never doing a lot of work frantically," according to Tom Sanders, Moberly's Director of Public Works.
Currently the city has 500 tons of straight salt mixed with the geomelt, and 500 tons of salt/sand mix in inventory, which puts them at near full capacity.
So far this year, they have used 322 tons of salt/sand mix and logged 357 hours treating roads. Compared to last year's totals of 941 tons of salt/sand mix used and 1154 total hours logged treating roads, Moberly has used a little more than 30% of materials.
MoDOT
Just like other agencies across the state, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), begins preparing for the next winter season as soon as the current one ends.
MODOT makes their salt orders in mid-summer and plans for winter weather up until “the day the first snowflake falls”, Becky Allmeroth, Chief Safety and Operations Officer for MODOT, said.
“It’s a full blown operation to be successful,” Allmeroth said, “Everything must be communicated through the agency, and to the public.”
With COVID-19 affecting the country, MODOT has seen consequences as well.
“There is more coordination needed than ever before," she added.
MOTORISTS
Along with information about material usage and winter weather preparation, MoDOT offered up some advice for motorists.
Allmeroth advised motorists to always make sure they are prepared for winter storms.
While travelers can use websites like KOMU 8 or MoDOT’s traveler information map, they should remain prepared in other ways as well.
Allmeroth said to ensure safety drivers should make sure to plan your trip ahead of time, double or even triple commute time, check the weather, have good tires and windshield fluid, and buckle up with your phone down.