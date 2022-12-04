COLUMBIA - Curations573, a Columbia art gallery, hosted the Winter Wonderland Market at the Stoney Creek Hotel on Sunday.
Sunday's pop-up shop made up of local businesses and artisans ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizer Denise Clark said there was a big rush of customers within the first hour of opening.
"I would say there will be over a 1,000 people that would come to the festival today. We have seen between 500 and 700 at this point," Clark said.
Clark said Curations573's primary purpose is to support local businesses around Columbia.
"We tried to create an environment to that will help people grow and give them an opportunity for exposure and for customers to find them," said Clark.
Over 35 vendors were set up around the conference center. Each displayed handmade products. Rachel Flynn, the owner of Flynn & Stones, sells handcrafted jewelry, diffuser bracelets, and earrings.
"I make these in my home. I have my items at Curations573, at the Tin Roof and some other local boutiques," Flynn said.
Shoppers said events like this help bring exposure to the small businesses around Columbia that they usually would not shop at.
Curations573 will be hosting another exhibition on December 21st. For more details, visit its Facebook Page.