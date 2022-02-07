JEFFERSON CITY — Court documents in last Thursday morning's shooting in Jefferson City say the suspects were identified by a witness and security camera footage.
Columbia resident Powell Yaeger, 27, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon in Hartsburg. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Yeager was positively identified as the shooter by a witness at the scene, according to court documents.
While the witness was standing outside his residence at 605 Boonville Road, he heard a gunshot within the home, the probable cause statement said. The witness reported that he saw Yeager holding a gun and aggressively yelling at the victim, a 25-year-old man.
According to the statement, the victim approached the witness in the driveway, while holding his chest and asking for help. The witness attempted to take the victim to the hospital, before being intercepted by police and emergency medical staff.
The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he received emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper chest. As of Friday, the victim's condition was unknown.
Yeager fled the scene with Columbia resident Alisha Selvey, 32, before officers arrived.
Selvey was also arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies for the unlawful possession of a firearm.
Following the shooting, security camera footage from 605 Boonville Road captured Selvey and Yeager walking out of the home and leaving the scene in a vehicle. Selvey was seen with a gun in her hand, the probable cause statement said.
Powell and Selvey were transported to the Cole County Jail and were being held on no-bond warrants, JCPD said Thursday.