OSAGE BEACH - Witnesses described what sounded like an explosion after a shopping center near the Lake of the Ozarks suffered extensive damage from straight-line winds Saturday night.
Jack and DeIla Ray were working at Sailor's Tattoo, one of the 15 businesses in King's Plaza, when winds tore the roof off part of the complex around 8 p.m.
"Within 10 seconds, it was a sideways rain, five seconds after that pretty intense wind, 25 seconds after the rain really picked up. We have an 8 ton roof sitting in the plaza parking lot after a loud bang like a locomotive. It all transpired and was over in a matter of 20 to 30 seconds tops,” Jack said.
Damage left Tower Loan and Tarot Card Reader without a roof and north wall. At least six other businesses received less extensive damage from debris flying through the air.
"[El Oaxaca] a few businesses down had some employees so we made our way down there and their door had been broken. There was a lot debris in front of their door blocking them from getting out," DeIla said.
Police patrolled the taped off parking lot Sunday to stop any curious onlookers from exploring the damage.
"Everybody thinks its awe-inspiring to see weather like this. Sometimes when it's a little bit closer to you, it might change your perspective a little bit," Jack said.
A city employee told KOMU building inspectors are scheduled to evaluate the structure on Monday to determine what storefronts are safe to enter.
The witnesses say they expect clean-up to take weeks, even as the destruction took seconds.
"There was debris flying everywhere and we knew something serious was happening, but just as quickly as it started, it ended as well," DeIla said.
The total scope and cost of the damage won't be determined until the inspectors and insurance agents see the damage later this week. Whatever the price, the Rays say it could have been much worse.
"Nobody was hurt, that’s all you can ask for in a situation like this,” DeIla said.