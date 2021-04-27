COLE COUNTY – More witnesses took the stand Tuesday in day two of James Addie's trial. Addie is charged with killing his fiancée back in 2018.
His fiancée, Molly Watson, was found on a rural road outside her car on April 27, 2018, near the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The defendant had been married for 22 years to a different woman, who told authorities she had no idea about his affair.
Melanie Addie, Addie’s now ex-wife, testified against her ex-husband Tuesday. She said James told her he was going to see a friend around 7 p.m. on the night Watson was found dead. Melanie said she went to bed around 7:30 p.m. and woke up at 2:30 a.m. to police lights in her driveway. She also said she has not seen the black jacket James was wearing since that night.
Assistant State Attorney General Katharine Dolin asked Melanie if she had searched the house after the police came, in which she responded 'yes.'
"I just wanted to see if there was anything else that I could find," Melanie said. "I found some boxes of things that had belonged to Molly. I found a locked chest and that when I opened it, it had a photo album."
Dolin showed Melanie photos of two different cell phones that belonged to James. Melanie recognized one as his but had not seen the second phone, which was used to communicate with his ex-fiancée.
Dolin also asked Melanie about two different trips Addie went on without her: one to Florida and another to Mexico. Addie had told her he was going on a work training trip to Florida and going with friends from work to Mexico.
Defense Attorney T.J. Kirsch then questioned Melanie about previous fights she had with her ex-husband about money. She said she never "authorized" his purchases, but wanted him to be more responsible with his money.
Two men who served jail time with James also took the stand Tuesday and testified that they had a conversation with James about his high bond. According to the two men, James responded that his bail was so high because he “put someone face down in a ditch.”
The defense established that when the men reported the conversation they had with James, they said it was loud in the room with a shower running and a TV on. According to the men, the three were sitting on a couch with the men on both sides of James.
The trial is ongoing, and KOMU 8 will continue to follow it as it progresses.