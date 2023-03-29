COLUMBIA − One woman and two juveniles were injured in a shots fired incident on Smiley Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call outside the Break Time gas station in the 1000 block of Smiley Lane before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers learned an adult female and two juveniles were injured. CPD has not elaborated on the extent of their injuries or how they were injured.
Smiley Lane near Rangeline Street is currently closed in both directions.
Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene. They ask the public to avoid the area.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released and will share any new developments on KOMU 8 News at 6.