COLUMBIA − One woman and two juveniles were injured after a shots fired incident in north Columbia Wednesday afternoon, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call outside the Break Time gas station in the 1000 block of Smiley Lane before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they learned an adult female and two juveniles were injured. CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said the three individuals were treated for minor injuries on scene, but he did elaborate on how they were injured.
Smiley Lane near Rangeline Street was closed in both directions for about an hour.
Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators remain on scene as of 6:30 p.m. and ask the public to avoid the area.
Police also had an active scene at Phillips 66 on Rangeline Street, where officers responded Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Tabak said they found additional evidence there.
Tabak said they aren't able to confirm if the incidents are connected.
