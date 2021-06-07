MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle pursuit on US Highway 50, east of Tipton, where the driver abandoned her child.
The vehicle was traveling over 90 mph and traveled off the roadway into a field, according to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders.
The driver, later identified as Sydney Ward fled on foot leaving a juvenile child in the vehicle.
The driver was tracked by a Pettis County deputy and police canine to a small body of water where she again attempted to resist arrest.
The canine engaged the suspect, but the deputy was able to restrain the dog. The suspect was taken into custody without injury.
Ward was wanted on several warrants, including a felony with no bond.
She had a warrant in Callaway County for unlawful use of a weapon, domestic assault in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other charges are pending related to the pursuit and a child’s presence during an unlawful act.