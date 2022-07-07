PULASKI COUNTY − A Richland woman is charged after she was accused of stealing money from a sheltered workshop that employs people with disabilities.
Lacie Karr is charged with stealing $25,000 or more, after she was accused of stealing from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop (PCSW) between Jan. 1, 2014 to Oct. 26, 2021.
In total, PCSW said its current loss is estimated to be $320,000.
Karr was the general manager of the PCSW. According to the PCSW's Facebook page, it "employs individuals with varying disabilities to foster an environment where everyone plays a vital role in our employment efforts."
According to a probable cause statement, an employee came forward about "questionable transactions" that Karr had made. Karr allegedly told coworkers that she used the PCSW's debit card instead of her personal debit card, and that the PCSW's Board of Directors was aware of the incident.
Sheltered Workshop's general manager said the board was not notified of the transactions. The general manager and the board treasurer found multiple unapproved purchases on the PCSW debit card to AT&T, Victoria Secret, Target and other retailers, according to the probable cause statement.
The probable cause statement said Karr told the general manager there was a a problem with her personal debit card and got it "mixed up" with the company's card.
The general manager said she changed the password to their bank account and put a hold on the debit card. Shortly after, according to the probable cause statement, Karr said she was going to resign.
Following Karr's resignation, PCSW found two other retailer-issued credit cards were opened and used for purchase by the PCSW, which was not authorized by its board.
PCSW said it hired an outside financial investigator, who found Karr had stolen money from the workshop by purchasing items from retail stores and "numerous" other online retailers, as well as paid off utility bills and cell phone bills.
The investigation also found a PayPal checking account was opened under PCSW, and Karr was the only person who had access to the account, according to the probable cause statement.
A financial audit to determine PCSW's total loss is ongoing.
Karr has an arraignment in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.