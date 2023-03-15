MILLER COUNTY — A Waynesville woman was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Route C, north of Highway 42, Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred as the driver of a 2007 Toyota Matrix failed to yield and made a U-turn in front of a 2003 Jeep Wrangler, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The Jeep struck the front side of the Toyota, causing the Jeep to overturn and travel off the right side of the highway.
The Jeep's passenger, Mary Jensen, 59, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries suffered from the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The drivers were not injured, according to the report. They were also wearing their seatbelts.