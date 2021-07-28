MONITEAU COUNTY — One woman was injured Wednesday evening after a house explosion in Jamestown.
@KOMUnews around 6pm there was an explosion at a residential home in Jamestown. One women was inside and was helicoptered to MU Hospital. The women’s condition and the cause of the explosion is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/yk0aJdqWso— Julia DeFrank (@DefrankJulia) July 29, 2021
The woman was inside during the explosion. Tony Wheatley, the Moniteau County Sheriff, said, "she had been transported by a personal vehicle, up the road, where they could get cell service."
The woman who was injured was flown by helicopter to University Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. The woman was the only one in the house and no one else was injured from the explosion.
The house was demolished in the blast, leaving only debris.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.