Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B

BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved.
The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound on Route B and attempted to pass Joelle Bray, 29, who was also traveling northbound. Madison Enyeart, 28, was traveling southbound on Route B.
Murry then struck Bray and Enyeart's vehicles, according to a crash report.
The driver of one of the vehicles and their dog were both pinned, and firefighters extricated both, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Two patients were transported to University Hospital in Columbia with injuries, while the dog was transported to Horton Animal Hospital.
Emergency crews shutdown Route B in both directions for about 45 minutes.
One engine, one squad and 14 firefighters responded, as well as one ambulance from Boone Health EMS and two ambulances from MU Health Care.
All drivers were wearing seatbelts, the report said.