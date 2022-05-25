Woman arrested, $54k worth of methamphetamine seized in Cole County drug bust

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force carried out a narcotics search warrant Tuesday that resulted in the seizure of around $54,000 worth of methamphetamine.
Tara Rapier, 33, was taken into custody after the search on Riverfront Drive and is currently being held at the Cole County Jail without bond, according to a press release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
She is charged with first-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.
A bulletproof vest, a rifle, $6,760 and suspected black tar heroin were also seized in the search, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.