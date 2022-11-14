JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
Short was in the right lane pushing a stranded vehicle toward the right shoulder, the highway patrol reports. The front left of Nahlik's vehicle struck Short.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for serious injuries, the report said. Nahlik was not injured.
Nahlik was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly driving while revoked. No charges have been filed in the case.