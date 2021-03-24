COLUMBIA - One person has been arrested after a south Columbia fire early Wednesday morning.
Columbia Police and Fire Departments were called to a report of a structure fire and an assault in the 3200 block of Timber Run drive around 2:50 a.m.
According to a news release from Columbia Police, officers located a female victim upon arrival, who reported she had been assaulted by an adult female suspect.
An investigation into the fire revealed it had been set inside the residence.
Through further investigation, the suspect was identified as Myrna Asberry, 55, of Columbia. She is currently in the Boone County Jail for the charges of first degree arson, first degree domestic assault and first degree burglary.
Multiple CPD and CFD units responded to a fire alarm report on the block of Timber Run Drive off Route K. One person was transported to a local hospital for injuries, and police are classifying this as an active scene. I’ll have updates for @KOMUnews as it comes out. pic.twitter.com/Uf3rZFcOvV— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) March 24, 2021
A rescue unit, the Columbia Fire Marshal and the Columbia Police Department, including a K-9 unit, were on the scene.
A K-9 unit searched the back of a property that was on fire earlier in the morning. According to the Columbia Fire Department, they had a 6 minute response time and put out the fire in 15 minutes.
This is an ongoing investigation being handled by CPD's Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.