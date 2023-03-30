JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a driver involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
According to a press release, Danielle Bailey was driving south on Elizabeth Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. when she went off the road and hit an unoccupied parked car.
The news release said Bailey, 28, was visibly intoxicated at the time, and officers took her into custody.
Police said there were four other people in Bailey's car at the time, including three juveniles, and none of them were wearing seat belts. Bailey and the other adult passenger had minor injuries, and the three juveniles were treated at a hospital for minor injuries to their faces.