BOONE COUNTY − A woman charged in a December 2021 overdose death has been arrested, according to online jail records.
Jeanne Hovis, 50, was arrested by Columbia police Tuesday night.
Hovis is one of three people charged in May with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Nicholas Grathwohl and Jonathan Shelley face the same felony charges. Prosecutors also charged Nathaniel Cross with delivery of a controlled substance.
Court documents say a victim's cause of death was "lethal fentanyl intoxication."
Hovis and Shelley were reportedly at the Columbia home where police responded to the overdose on Dec. 27, 2021, according to court documents. Hovis allegedly admitted to buying 7 grams of crack cocaine from Cross and arranging the purchase of 1 gram of fentanyl from Grathwohl, court documents said.
Hovis is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Grathwohl was arrested in May and posted a $250,000 bond under certain conditions. Online records show he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
Arrest warrants were issued for Shelley and Cross in May. They remain at large.