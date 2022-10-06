FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Fort Leonard Wood woman is facing charges after a shooting on Tuesday. 

Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. 

Hamilton's former spouse, who is an active-duty Army sergeant, called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying Hamilton was carrying a handgun and demanding to see their 7-year-old child, according to court documents. 

Reports also said an active-duty officer responded to a nearby residence and heard gunshots. 

The officer said he found Hamiliton with a firearm in her hand as her former spouse was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, the court documents said. 

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.

