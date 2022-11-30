FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday.
Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Ricketts fled to Mexico following Garza-Perez's death in January 2019. Mexican authorities apprehended Ricketts on Nov. 8.
Callaway County assistant public defender Katherine Berger represented Ricketts at the hearing. According to Berger, Ricketts worked with authorities before she turned herself in. Berger also argued that Ricketts had no direct involvement in the homicide and that her partner was "abusive and controlling."
Ricketts' partner at the time, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, is believed to have accompanied Ricketts to Mexico, where authorities say he remains on the run.
In a statement to KOMU 8, Berger said her client's previous flight is not indicative of her being unfit for bond.
"It can't be overstated that she turned herself in," Berger said. "If she had wanted to, she probably could have remained in the wind indefinitely, but she made contact with law enforcement, she turned herself in, and since then has cooperated with law enforcement."
Berger also said Ricketts would not pose a risk to the community.
"It has not been proven that she's done anything dangerous or violent," Berger said. "She has no criminal history or dangerous past that would indicate that she is a danger to community."
At the hearing, county prosecutors argued that a combination of the "grave" nature of the killing and Ricketts' history of flight makes her an unqualified candidate for bond.
Ricketts' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6. Judge Carol England said she would take Ricketts' request under advisement and announce a decision on or before her next court date.