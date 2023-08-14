COLE COUNTY - The woman accused of killing a 4-year-old boy in Jefferson City boy was declared incompetent by Cole County judge William Hickle Monday.
Quatavia Givens is charged in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.
Gray's body was found missing several days after he was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018. The autopsy obtained by previous KOMU reporting showed that Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.
According to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson, Hickle said that while Givens understands the court proceedings, she is unable to aid in her own defense.
Givens has now been committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, and will undergo a case review on March 7, 2024. All hearings and trials before that date have been canceled.
Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. She participated in search parties for the missing boy before his body was discovered.
The defense argued Wednesday that Givens had post-traumatic stress disorder and filed a motion to have her declared incompetent.