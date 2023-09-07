BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia woman faces seven felony charges following a late August shooting outside a Columbia liquor store.
Shyraah Brown, 35, is charged with three counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault resulting in serious injury, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
Around 8:40 p.m. Aug. 28, Columbia police responded to Arena Liquor on Ballenger Lane to investigate a shots fired call, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Officers found a 17-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say surveillance footage showed several people assaulting a female in the parking lot. Several fights then broke out within a four-minute time frame during the video, according to court documents.
A female suspect could be seen with a gun in her hand walking toward several vehicles, court documents said. The woman then fired the gun, which was pointed at a vehicle with several people inside, including two juveniles, according to police.
One victim told police that she saw Brown shoot a silver-colored revolver toward her, court documents said. The victim said her 17-year-old and 13-year-old children were in the vehicle.
Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. Police say Brown reportedly identified herself in photos from the surveillance footage. Police also served a warrant at her home and found a revolver, according to court documents.
Brown is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.