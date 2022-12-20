COLUMBIA - Police say they have arrested a Columbia woman who allegedly "helped" another suspect at the scene of a shooting Monday. The second suspect remains at large.
Jasmine Briana Bell, 26, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting outside the Break Time gas station in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. and found one male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for what officers called non-life threatening injuries.
Prosecutors charged Bell with first-degree assault Tuesday. She's being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
Columbia police said Bell was with another suspect, Terrance Johnson, at the time of the shooting, and helped him after the shooting. CPD did not elaborate on how she helped Johnson.
Johnson, 27, is still being sought on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
CPD shared surveillance footage from Break Time that shows one man shooting at another man.
CPD said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 with any information regarding the incident or his whereabouts.