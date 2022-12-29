COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia.
Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. She will appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
The shooting happened outside the Break Time gas station in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Columbia police said Bell was with another suspect, Terrance Johnson, at the time of the shooting, and helped him after the shooting.
Johnson, 27, is still at large. He is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at a vehicle.
Johnson allegedly shot several times before the victim fell out of his car onto the ground. The victim was shot in his buttocks, according to court documents.
Columbia police said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 with any information regarding the incident or his whereabouts.