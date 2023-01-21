KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
She is charged with murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. This evidence will later be presented before a court who will determine whether Laws is guilty or innocent.
Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Friday night regarding an altercation between Laws and the two victims. The victims have been identified as Jacob Abney, 38, from Grandview and James Johnson, 50, from Keytesville. Laws was unharmed.
Abney suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chariton County Coroner. His autopsy will take place next week.
Johnson also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center, where he was then flown to University Hospital in Columbia.