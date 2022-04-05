COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman faces child endangerment charges after she allegedly allowed her child to wander unattended down Providence Road in Columbia Sunday morning.
Aliciana Hill, 23, faces charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers responded to the intersection of Providence Road and Amazon Drive around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an abandoned child. Officers said they found a 3-year-old boy walking alone with a dog. Documents say he was not properly dressed for the weather and was still cold to the touch after sitting in a patrol car for 30 minutes.
Documents say the child could only provide his first name and could not provide the names of his parents or grandparents. He could not tell officers where he lived. Officers said they spent more than three hours searching for the child's parents.
Just before noon, Hill called 911 to report her son missing. Officers went to her home and received consent to walk through the home. While inside the home, officers said they saw Hill attempt to hide drug paraphernalia.
Documents say officers received consent to search Hill's home. According to documents, officers found approximately 500 used needles, baggies of methamphetamine and 45 used needles with an unknown reddish substance. Hill said the substance was a combination of blood and meth.
Hill told officers she took a Benadryl to help her sleep around 5 a.m. She said she woke up around 11 a.m. to find her son missing. She told officers she knew that Benadryl had previously put her to sleep for several hours, and admitted it was a bad idea to take one while watching her son. She also admitted the child could have had access to her drug paraphernalia.
Hill is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. She has a court appearance Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to online records.